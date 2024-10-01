Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Up 9.5% in September

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,859. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,752,000 after purchasing an additional 698,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $23,383,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $13,700,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,893 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

