Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in September

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,569,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 1,695,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,695.0 days.

Hulic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HULCF opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

