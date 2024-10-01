Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in September

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,569,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 1,695,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,695.0 days.
Hulic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HULCF opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.
Hulic Company Profile
