IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 432,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 410.22% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Further Reading

