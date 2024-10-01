Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Short Interest Update

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,560,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 36,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Get Infinera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Infinera

Infinera Stock Performance

INFN opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 154,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,025 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.