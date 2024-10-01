Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ingenta Stock Performance

Ingenta stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.22) on Tuesday. Ingenta has a 52-week low of GBX 90.30 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,006.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Ingenta alerts:

Ingenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.