Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ingenta Stock Performance
Ingenta stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.22) on Tuesday. Ingenta has a 52-week low of GBX 90.30 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,006.11 and a beta of 0.16.
Ingenta Company Profile
