Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

IPHA opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IPHA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Innate Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

