Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 352,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 256,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intevac by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 372,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 67,457 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intevac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Intevac Stock Down 0.9 %

IVAC opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Intevac had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.