Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.45.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

ISRG opened at $491.27 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.56. The company has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

