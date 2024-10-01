Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) versus Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) Head-To-Head Review

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ispire Technology and Electronic Cigarettes International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50 Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Ispire Technology presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.45%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

This table compares Ispire Technology and Electronic Cigarettes International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51% Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ispire Technology and Electronic Cigarettes International Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $151.91 million 2.30 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -25.85 Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Cigarettes International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ispire Technology.

Summary

Ispire Technology beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Its brand portfolio include VAPESTICK, FIN, Victory, GreenStix, VIP, E-CIG, and Pro Vapor. The company was founded by Marc Hardgrove on May 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

