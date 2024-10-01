Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Lowered to C$8.75 at National Bankshares

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.97.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 1.1 %

KEL stock opened at C$6.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.09 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4879808 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00. In related news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

