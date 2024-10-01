Life Science REIT plc (LABS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Life Science REIT plc (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Life Science REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LABS stock opened at GBX 39.25 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £137.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.08. Life Science REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 74.20 ($0.99). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.93.

Get Life Science REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Science REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Science REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Science REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.