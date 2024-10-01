Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $333.80 on Friday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $2,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,179,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,409,000 after acquiring an additional 137,632 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Medpace by 488.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

