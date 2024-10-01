Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 on November 1st

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mercia Asset Management Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.44) on Tuesday. Mercia Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £142.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.86) price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martin James Glanfield purchased 119,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £41,728.05 ($55,816.01). Corporate insiders own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

