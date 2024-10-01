Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Montana Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Montana Technologies stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Montana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

