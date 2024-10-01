Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Montana Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Montana Technologies stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Montana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72.
Montana Technologies Company Profile
