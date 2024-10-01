Moolec Science (MLEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moolec Science Stock Performance

MLEC opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Moolec Science has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Moolec Science Company Profile

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

