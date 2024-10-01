Moolec Science (MLEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Moolec Science Stock Performance
MLEC opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Moolec Science has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.
Moolec Science Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moolec Science
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.