National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NBHC opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85. National Bank has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $807,607.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $807,607.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $417,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,192 shares of company stock worth $4,431,998. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,226,000 after buying an additional 239,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after buying an additional 167,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 12,407.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,263,000 after buying an additional 1,810,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

