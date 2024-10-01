National Bankshares Cuts Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Price Target to C$16.50

Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Fremont Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:FRE opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. Fremont Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Fremont Gold Company Profile

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposit. The company was formerly known as Palisades Ventures Inc and changed its name to Fremont Gold Ltd.

