National Bankshares Cuts Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Price Target to C$16.50

Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Fremont Gold Price Performance
Shares of CVE:FRE opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. Fremont Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.45.
Fremont Gold Company Profile
