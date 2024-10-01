Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $215.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.02.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

