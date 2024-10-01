Pedro Azevedo Azevedo Purchases 7,000 Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pedro Azevedo Azevedo bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.23 per share, with a total value of C$15,610.00.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

GRA opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. NanoXplore Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.87 and a 12-month high of C$2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.45. The stock has a market cap of C$383.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NanoXplore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

About NanoXplore

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.