Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NYSE FENG opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.75. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

