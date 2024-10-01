Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Photronics Price Performance
PLAB stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. Photronics has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.16.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
