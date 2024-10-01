Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. Photronics has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

About Photronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Photronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Photronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

