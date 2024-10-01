Raymond James Initiates Coverage on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $569,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,878.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 734,163 shares of company stock valued at $14,045,915. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.