Real Estate Investors Plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Real Estate Investors Stock Performance
Shares of RLE stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £58.42 million, a PE ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.21. Real Estate Investors has a one year low of GBX 27.36 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 37.80 ($0.51).
Real Estate Investors Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Real Estate Investors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- October’s Big Winners: Top 5 Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Instacart Is Revolutionizing Groceries: Why It’s Time to Invest
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- DraftKings Is the Real MVP of the 2025 NFL Football Season
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.