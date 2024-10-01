Real Estate Investors Plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

Shares of RLE stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £58.42 million, a PE ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.21. Real Estate Investors has a one year low of GBX 27.36 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 37.80 ($0.51).

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

