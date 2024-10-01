ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Head-To-Head Contrast

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Sintx Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $8.05 million 9.22 -$11.39 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $1.44 million 1.39 -$8.26 million ($358.00) -0.01

Analyst Ratings

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sintx Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -112.11% -208.37% -108.96% Sintx Technologies -275.14% -89.99% -53.98%

Summary

ReShape Lifesciences beats Sintx Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus. It is also involved in developing ReShape Obalon Balloon System, consists of a swallowable capsule that tracks and displays the location of the balloon during placement; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation (DBSN) device, a technology that is in development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

