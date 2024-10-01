Reviewing Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) and Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unitil and Chubu Electric Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil $557.10 million 1.76 $45.20 million $3.00 20.19 Chubu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A ($3.17) -3.76

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than Chubu Electric Power. Chubu Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chubu Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Unitil and Chubu Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Unitil and Chubu Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil 9.53% 9.74% 2.90% Chubu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Unitil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Chubu Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Unitil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unitil beats Chubu Electric Power on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides real estate management services. It serves approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources. The company is also involved in the fuel upstream, power generation procurement, and wholesale of electricity and gas businesses; and provides power network services. In addition, it engages in the construction for the development and maintenance of electric utilities-related facilities; and manufacture of materials and machinery for electric utilities-related facilities. Further, the company is involved in the gas supply and real estate activities, as well as life-related business about medical and health. Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

