Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RVMD. Bank of America raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,337 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

