RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Shares of RGCO stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $229.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
