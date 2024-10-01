Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Grows By 12.7%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,761.0 days.
Calbee Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBCFF opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.
Calbee Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calbee
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- DraftKings Is the Real MVP of the 2025 NFL Football Season
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.