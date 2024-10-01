Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Grows By 12.7%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,761.0 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBCFF opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

