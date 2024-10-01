Short Interest in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Declines By 6.8%

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CCBG stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $581.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.97%.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,424.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCBG. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

