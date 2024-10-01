Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Expands By 10.1%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNA traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. 259,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,591. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,311 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 335.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $14,296,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 318.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 97.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 570,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

