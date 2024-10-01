Short Interest in Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Decreases By 10.0%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,100 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 927,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Enagas Price Performance

Shares of ENGGF opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Enagas has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01.

Enagas Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

