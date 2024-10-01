Short Interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Increases By 11.1%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Fathom by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Fathom Stock Performance

FTHM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,702. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $55.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.04. Fathom has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

