Short Interest in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Grows By 12.5%

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Leaf Acquisition

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 229,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 171,448 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

