Short Interest in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Grows By 12.5%

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.
In related news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.
