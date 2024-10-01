Short Interest in Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Expands By 11.8%

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,083,800 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 2,757,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,340.8 days.
Genomma Lab Internacional Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GNMLF opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. Genomma Lab Internacional has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.13.
About Genomma Lab Internacional
