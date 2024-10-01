Short Interest in Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Expands By 11.8%

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,083,800 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 2,757,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,340.8 days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNMLF opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. Genomma Lab Internacional has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.13.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of anti-acne products, self-diagnosis, antibacterial, cream to improve the texture of scarred skin, shampoos, dandruff shampoos, soaps, razors, products to prevent hair loss, ointment for muscle pain, anti-fungal treatments for the relief of colitis, products to counter stress levels, anti-wrinkles, antacids, anti-ulcers, anti-flu, protection and sexual improvement, treatments against hemorrhoids, against varicose veins, osteoarthritis, ophthalmic medications, and infant nutrition.

