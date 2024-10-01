Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Drops By 7.4%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 267,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GHM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE GHM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. 25,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,505. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $318.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
