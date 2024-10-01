Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Drops By 10.0%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

GHG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $326.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Cuts Dividend

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

