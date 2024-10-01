Short Interest in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Declines By 8.5%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Grifols Stock Performance

Grifols stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. Analysts expect that Grifols will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $26,137,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,596,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,242,000 after buying an additional 1,481,924 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after buying an additional 1,244,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Grifols by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,749,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after buying an additional 961,700 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,991,000.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

