Short Interest in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Decreases By 7.8%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 9,530,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other H&R Block news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,927 shares of company stock worth $7,517,056 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,081,000 after buying an additional 558,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in H&R Block by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,614,000 after buying an additional 758,827 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,492,000 after buying an additional 939,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in H&R Block by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,484,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,726,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. 996,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

