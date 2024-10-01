SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded SITE Centers to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.81. SITE Centers has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.84 by $13.92. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 503.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

