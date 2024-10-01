SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $9.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

SOFI opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,464 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.