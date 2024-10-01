Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$95.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$95.50.

Several research firms have commented on SJ. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:SJ opened at C$88.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.93. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$63.08 and a 1-year high of C$98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

