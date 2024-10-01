Stifel Nicolaus Raises Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $140.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.86.

JBL stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jabil by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Jabil by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

