StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
