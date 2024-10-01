StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
