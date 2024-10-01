StockNews.com Downgrades Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.18. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $165.14 and a 12-month high of $236.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $1,739,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

