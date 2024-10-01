StockNews.com Lowers Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

GBDC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.11 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,536. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

