StockNews.com Lowers Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.90.

TWO stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

