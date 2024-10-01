TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 85,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.6% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,033,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

