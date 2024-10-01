The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CUBA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 107,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,261. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 97,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

