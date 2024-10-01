The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

